FIFA World Cup 2022™ hosts Qatar bounced back from behind to salvage a point following a 1-1 draw with Ireland on Tuesday.

Ireland took the lead within the opening minutes of the game through James McClean's 4th minute strike following a well worked corner routine. The reminder of the first half was a closer contest as Qatar started to find their stride, having a couple of chances towards the end of the half.

The Maroons fired back instantly in the second half through Mohammed Muntari's strike and seemed to have taken the pressure to the Irish. A crucial counterattack saw five Qatari players swarm the Irish box with only two men in defense, however captain Hassan Al Haydos failed to hit the target.

The remainder of the second half saw Ireland pressing for a winner, but Qatar held out to ensure that they remained unbeaten on their European preparations for the World Cup.