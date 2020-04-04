Player Profile - Alex Telles April 4, 2020 18:14 0:56 min A glimpse at why Chelsea are reportedly determined to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles Summaries -Latest Videos 1:29 min City star Mahrez reveals matchday rituals in Q&A 0:56 min Player Profile - Alex Telles 2:08 min Aguero reveals childhood heroes 1:17 min Player profile - Erling Haaland 0:48 min Dortmund convert part of stadium to medical center 0:36 min PL push back return to action 0:30 min Bayern extend the contract with Flick until 2023 2:07 min Best of the Decade - Steph Curry 1:06 min Neymar keep his fitness sharp during isolation 0:27 min UK Health calls on PL players to take wage cut