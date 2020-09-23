The club which former England and now Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson played for in his early career in 1966-1969 could cease trading in “a couple of weeks” if fans are not allowed through the gates.

The Vice-Chair of Tonbridge Angels, named Angels after their former ground Angel Road, is “devastated” the government has paused the return of fans into their matches after taking measures to make their ground as safe as “going to the park”

Tonbridge Angels is now a fan-owned club, in the National Southern Lower league, run entirely on gate receipts, sponsorship and donations. The club’s stadium, however, is being judged at “elite” level alongside Anfield and Old Trafford for a return of fans.

Vice-Chair Amy Weaver has asked for a “common sense” rethink for clubs at the lower level of the game and for which their gate receipts are their lifeline.

Weaver's comments and concerns follow the warning of Brighton Hove and Albion CEO Paul Barber that Premier League clubs will not be able to help clubs at the base of the pyramid without a return of fans to the top flight.



