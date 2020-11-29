Napoli payed tribute to their late club legend and idol Diego Maradona with a fantastic performance as they blew past Roma 4-0 in Naples.

Gennaro Gattuso's men wore a special kit in honour of Maradona and in they managed to do the kit justice with a dominant performance over a tough opponent in Roma.

Napoli were in control from the very start, constantly creating chances from either long shots or pieces of individual skill from stars Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

This attacking display paid off 30 minutes in through Lorenzo Insigne and finished the half with a goal to the good.

The second half saw Napoli go up a gear and began to overwhelm Roma. Although having their star man Edin Dzeko back from injury, Roma struggled to keep their good run of form consistent as today they were unable to gather any ground in the game.

Napoli managed to double their lead through Fabian Ruiz in the 64th minute and seemed to be running away with the game.

All time goalscorer Mertens took Napoli's lead to three in 81st minute, before Matteo Politano's lovely dribbling and cool finishing marked a celebratory night in Naples.