Algeria and Morocco served up a dramatic FIFA Arab Cup quarter-final at Al Thumama stadium, which saw Morocco eventually prevail 5-3 in a penalty shootout.



The contest sprung into life in the second half, after Algeria opened the scoring from the penalty spot through Yacine Brahimi. It didn't take long for Morocco to find their way back into the game. Just two minutes later Mohamed Nahiri headed home from a set-piece. Both sides couldn't be separated and the contest headed into extra time.

Youcef Belaïli spectacularly broke the deadlock with a superb 40-yard volley which took Moroccan keeper Anas Zniti by complete surprise. It was a goal worthy to settle any contest, but Morocco had other ideas as captain Badr Benoun headed home a leveller eight minutes from the end of extra-time.



Algeria's luck changed when Moroccan attacker Karim El Berkaoui saw his penalty saved by Raïs M'Bolhi. 21-year old Mohamed Tougai stepped up to dispatch the penalty to send Algeria to a semi-final against hosts Qatar.