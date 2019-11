Maradona resigned and will not lead the team out next Sunday, the source said. Reports in Argentina suggest his departure is linked to an imminent management shake-up at the La Plata club.

Maradona took over as coach of Gimnasia in early September, when it was bottom of the 24-club Superliga. His last match in charge was the 3-0 win over second-bottom Aldosivi last weekend. Gimnasia sit 22nd in the standings.