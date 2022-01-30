Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice to help Monaco into the quarter-finals of the Coupe De France on Sunday night.



The French international striker opened the scoring for the visitors with just 18 minutes on the clock before two goals in two minutes from Jean Lucas and Sofiane Diop had Monaco in command heading into the break.



Lens rallied impressively pulling back a goal just before halftime through winger Wesley Saïd. Into the second half and Lens made it a contest when substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo found the back of the net just before the hour mark.



It wasn't to be for the home side as Ben Yedder picked up his scored of the evening two minutes from time to seal a 4-2 win for Philippe Clement's side.