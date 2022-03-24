Three goals in the first half from Alaa Aldeen Al Dali, Mardik Mardikian and Mohammad Al Marmour handed Syria a major win against Lebanon on Thursday afternoon. The victory means that Lebanon's slim chances of finishing third are all but over.
