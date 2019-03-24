Jordi Cruyff has spoken exclusively with beIN SPORTS on the lasting legacy of his father Johan Cruyff, admitting that he is extremely proud of the life lead by the former Dutch international who is widely credited with implementing Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of football. Earlier today Cruyff penned an emotional tribute to his late father on Instagram.

Today marks the three year anniversary of his passing, and his son who was recently in Doha with current side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan admitted that it was emotional that his footballing ideals are still held in such high esteem.

"It’s extremely emotional that people are still talking about him and his football revolution and his football thoughts. He always said he was considered crazy until one day he was considered a genius."

“He always had a mentality of always winning, even to extreme risk, a lot of things you see at Man City today such as the goalkeeper making a one-two in the box these are things that he pushed for and loved that.”

Added Cruyff, 45 who played for the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Alaves during his own playing career. Having passed away just three years ago, Jordi admits great pride in some of the worlds greatest managers particularly Pep Guardiola talking about the impact of his father on his own management style.

“To have now coaches that talk very highly of my father like Guardiola does when they have good moments as a son it gives you a special feeling.”

Whilst Cruyff saluted how his father’s work had an impact on everyone, not just football fans, especially with his charity work. “Also the unknown cases of people coming up and getting emotional when speaking about my father. I think that shows how my father made an impact as a player, as a coach and as a human being with his foundation and social works. As a son, I’m extremely proud of that.”

