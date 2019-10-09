Joao Mario defends 'excellent' Bernardo Silva October 9, 2019 23:06 0:54 min Joao Mario has defended teammate Bernardo Silva, who is facing the prospect of a ban from the FA, after a social media post has been accused of being racially insensitive. Interviews bernardo silva Joao Mario -Latest Videos 21:10 min News Summary 2:00 min Wales 29 Fiji 17 0:30 min Pioli appointed by AC Milan 1:02 min Alexander-Arnold wants 'four more years' of Klopp 2:27 min RWC19: Scotland 61-0 Russia 1:41 min Wenger - Bayern "Manipulated" Gnabry 0:53 min Schweinsteiger was one of Germany's greatest ever 1:59 min Report: Argentina 47-17 USA 1:13 min Scaloni to look to the future for Argentina 0:50 min Ter Stegen relaxed about Neuer competition