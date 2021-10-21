Highlights: FK Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma October 21, 2021 21:20 4:47 min A Mourinho side has conceded 6+ goals in a single game for the first time ever, in the 1008th match of his managerial career Roma Europa Conference League -Latest Videos 4:36 min Highlights: Real Betis 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen 4:47 min Highlights: FK Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma 2:38 min Report: Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham 3:51 min Report: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo 2:16 min Highlights: Lille 0-0 Sevilla 4:42 min Report: Man Utd 3-2 Atalanta 4:55 min Report: Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich 2:50 min Report: Zenit 0-1 Juventus 2:23 min Report: Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev 2:54 min Report: Porto 1-0 Milan