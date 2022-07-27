Alexandra Popp scored in a record fifth Women's European Championship match in a row, with her double firing Germany to a 2-1 win over France in Wednesday's semi-final.

The Wolfsburg striker was on target in each of Germany's four wins en route to final four and opened the scoring in Milton Keynes with a volley after 40 minutes.

France, playing at this stage for a first time compared to a record 10th for Germany, levelled through a Kadidiatou Diani strike that hit the post and went in off Merle Frohms.

Despite Germany being second best for large parts of the second period, Popp struck again in the 76th minute to set up a showdown with hosts England at Wembley on Sunday.

Popp was denied from a curled free-kick by a fine Pauline Peyraud-Magnin stop, but there was to be no denying the in-form Germany striker soon after.

Svenja Huth sent in a cross from the right and Popp got in front of Eve Perisset to thump into the roof of the net – Germany's record 100th goal in the competition.

France's response arrived before half-time, though, as Diani unleashed a shot from long range and the ball bounced off the post, hit the back of a diving Frohms and crossed the line.

Les Bleues twice went close to taking the lead just after the hour mark, with Frohms saving Selma Bacha's powerful shot and Wendie Renard's header from the resulting corner.

Frohms was again required to keep out Diani following a poor back-pass from Marina Hegering as France continued building momentum.

But against the run of play, Popp was left unmarked and powered Huth's cross past Peyraud-Magnin, the match-winning goal allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.