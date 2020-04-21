Football is secondary right now - Iniesta By beIN SPORTS April 21, 2020 14:24 1:06 min Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals how he’s getting by in Japan with football postponed due to COVID-19 Interviews -Latest Videos 1:06 min Football is secondary right now - Iniesta 1:05 min UEFA Champions League Great - Iker Casillas 1:28 min Wenger announces he'll step down as manager 1:31 min What they said when Arsene Wenger stood down 1:31 min This Day in Sport - Wenger Resigns 1:42 min when the 2020 season will get underway 3:23 min Ferrari's project to fight coronavirus 33:54 min LeBron James' Best Plays From The Last 5 Seasons 1:34 min Tennis: Maria Sharapova turns 33 0:44 min Michael Jordan scores career-high 69 points