FIFA won't allow risk to players in football's return date - Infantino By beIN SPORTS April 10, 2020 09:14 0:36 min Gianni Infantino won't allow any risk to players' health in regardsn to a date of when football can return. Interviews -Latest Videos 0:36 min FIFA won't allow risk to players in return date 1:04 min Liverpool boss Klopp misjudged 'committed' Mane 1:11 min PSG players stay active on social media 1:30 min Thiago looks back on Bayern's season so far 1:07 min On This Day - Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters 0:53 min Mane unsure about Liverpool's title hopes 1:37 min EPL players initiative to raise funds 1:05 min Liverpool will be powerful when EPL returns 0:52 min Rafael Benitez – A Misunderstood Genius 0:33 min Drogba - The Man For The Big Occasion