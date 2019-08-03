Mitch Freeley

After a seemingly never-ending summer of football, domestic football fully bursts into life as Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday. The battle between last seasons top two takes another turn in the traditional opener for the season.

For Liverpool, they ended last season as Champions of Europe and will be looking to push Manchester City all the way again in the league. The major concern heading into the season with the match fitness of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Allisson who partook in tournaments with their national sides.

Firmino did get on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s last friendly a 3-1 win over Sevilla their first victory of the preseason. The game could come too early for the Brazilian to start, which could mean that Champions League hero Divok Origi could lead the line.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Lallana

As for Manchester City, they pipped Liverpool to the league title last season and will be aiming to continue their domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola. If preseason wins are any indicator for the season, then the Citizens are primed to complete a quadruple. A penalty shoot-out defeat to Wolves in China was the only blot on a run of games that included a 6-1 win over Kitchee.

In team news, Guardiola has added to his exceptional squad with left-back Angeliño and midfielder Rodri joining the champions in the summer. Just like Liverpool, City has had plenty of players partaking in international tournaments over the summer with Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Riyad Mahrez all away on duty. However, despite the absent quartet Guardiola has plenty of quality to cover the gaps.

Raheem Sterling has impressed in the preseason, and the England international is likely to lead the line against his former club. The 24-year old grabbed 17 goals in the league last season and will be targeting similar numbers this term as City look to fight on four fronts.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Bravo; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Sterling, Sane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool and Man City battle it out for the Community Shield.