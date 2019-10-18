Emery calls for 'strong action' from UEFA after racism in Bulgaria October 18, 2019 11:43 1:04 min Unai Emery gives his view on the racist abuse that took place during England's Euro qualifier in Bulgaria. Summaries Unai Emery -Latest Videos 1:24 min Tuchel gives Mbappe fitness update 24:27 min News Summary 0:44 min Pochettino reveals Tottenham January transfer plan 1:00 min 5 Things - Simeone's strong home record 1:00 min Serie : 5 things you need to know 0:53 min Japan have improved, but so have we - Erasmus 0:19 min I was nervous but tried my best to enjoy it - Fati 0:47 min Harry Kane will make records of his own - Allen 1:27 min Messi's sixth Golden Boot in numbers 1:14 min How have Man United fared without David de Gea?