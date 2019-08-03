Teenager Jadon Sancho scored and assisted as Borussia Dortmund claimed a sixth DFL Cup with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday evening.

The English international provided a deft assist for Spanish attacker Paco Alcácer four minutes into the second half, before wrapping up the contest on the breakaway, putting the ball through the legs of Manuel Neuer.

Lucien Favre's men looked the brighter and more imaginative of the two sides for much of the contest and their display – led by the excellent Sancho and Paco Alcacer – suggests the Bundesliga is set for another tight tussle at the top of the table.

Although Bayern survived Dortmund's lightning start, Alcacer finally opened the scoring in the 48th minute.

Niko Kovac's side piled forward in search of an equaliser and Sancho – who set up the first goal after a solo run – finished things off on the break, preventing Bayern from winning the title for a fourth year in succession.

Dortmund showed no sign any of pre-season rustiness and almost produced a devastating start, as Raphael Guerreiro's cutback found Marco Reus and he forced a vital save from Manuel Neuer inside the first minute.

Bayern's goalkeeper was nearly the villain soon after, wildly rushing 40 yards out of his goal – but, luckily for him, Alcacer's effort trickled just wide of the empty net.

Kovac's men finally clicked into gear in the 24th minute and Kingsley Coman drew a reflex save from Marwin Hitz.

Dortmund resumed control after the break and deservedly took the lead – Thiago Alcantara gifting possession to Sancho, who dazzled the Bayern defence and teed up Alcacer on the edge of the box for a sweeping finish into the bottom-right corner.

An equaliser almost arrived 10 minutes later, but Hitz palmed away Coman's header and Omer Toprak desperately cleared just in time before Robert Lewandowski could pounce.

Dortmund took advantage with 21 minutes to go, as Guerreiro released Sancho behind the flagging David Alaba and he coolly slotted through Neuer's legs.