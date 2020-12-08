Jorginho scored from the penalty spot as Chelsea came from behind to draw 1-1 with Krasnodar in their final match of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's side had already qualified for the knockout phase as winners of Group E and marginally had the better of a low-key fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Remy Cabella put Krasnodar ahead with a crisp low finish before Jorginho equalised from the penalty spot a few minutes later.

Tammy Abraham twice went close for Chelsea in open play but despite his tireless efforts up front the Blues could not find a winner.

Krasnodar began brightly with Tonny Vilhena's swerving half-volley whistling just over the crossbar and Viktor Claesson striking a shot just past the post from a good position.

The visitors deservedly took the lead after some slick build-up play which culminated in Cristian Ramirez's cutback for Claesson, who fed it to Cabella and the former Newcastle United man arrowed it into the bottom-left corner.

Chelsea got themselves back on terms shortly afterwards when Abraham was impeded by Brazilian defender Kaio as he attempted to turn inside the penalty area.

Jorginho placed the penalty into the corner of the net, deceiving Krasnodar goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodov with his trademark hop-then-shoot spot-kick style.

The penalty was Chelsea's 10th in all competitions this season, which is more than any other Premier League side, having successfully converted eight of them (level with Leicester City).

Abraham skipped clear of the Krasnodar defence just before the half-hour after being found by Kai Havertz, but he could only strike his shot wide of the post.

Chelsea looked the more threatening after half-time as Lampard's side played with greater tempo, although it did not translate to clear goalscoring chances.

Abraham pinched the ball off Ramirez inside the box but Gorodov improvised with his heel to keep out the Chelsea striker's low shot.

Timo Werner upped the energy levels when he came on as a 74th-minute substitute for the ineffectual Havertz, and the German struck a low angled shot just beyond the far post.

But that was as close as Chelsea went in the closing stages as the match petered out.