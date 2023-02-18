Libyan Hamdou Elhouni scored nine minutes from time to earn four-time champions Esperance a 1-0 victory over Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria.
The Group D result was a setback for the Algiers club, who had fancied their chances of securing three more points after a shock matchday 1 win over Zamalek of Egypt in Cairo.
Chabab Belouizdad 0 Esperance 1 - Highlights
