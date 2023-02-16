Luka Jović and substitute Arthur Cabral scored a brace each as Fiorentina thashed the ten men of Braga 4-0 on Thursday evening. The Serie A side had a comfortable 2-0 lead before the game turned on the departure of Braga defender Vitor Tormena. Cabral, who came on for Luka Jović made a major impact in his 15-minute cameo by putting the game out of the reach of the Portuguese side with two late goals.