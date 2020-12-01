Inter kept their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 alive as Romelu Lukaku's brace sealed a 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte's side went into the game having failed to win any of their opening four Group B games, yet they got off to a fine start when Matteo Darmian's first goal for the club put them ahead early on.

Gladbach, who would have qualified as group winners with a victory, drew level in first-half stoppage time thanks to Alassane Plea's header, yet Lukaku restored Inter's lead with the first of two cool finishes after the break.

Inter held on for all three points despite a second from Plea, meaning they go into next week's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk knowing a win - combined with a defeat for Real Madrid against Gladbach – will see them secure an unlikely spot in the knockout stages.