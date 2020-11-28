Juventus were not able to grab all three points and now sit at 5th following a 1-1 draw with Benevento.

The Serie A champions dominated throughout the entire game yet were still unable to create or find a special defining moment.

As expected, Juventus went out and put their foots forward from the very start and managed to go in front only two minutes into the game though an in form Morata. The pressure and dominance of Juve was apparent throughout the whole half.

Benevento managed to grab an unexpected goal at the very end of the half through Gaetano Letizia.

The second half saw Juventus control even more of the possession, however they struggled in finding an opening with would determine the lead and inevitably the win.

A red card shown to goalscorer Morata in the very last seconds capped off what was a disappointing night for Juventus.

Juventus have now drawn five out of their nine Serie A fixtures this season.