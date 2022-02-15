15 February 2022: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, has today released a promotional video featuring David Beckham.

The promotion reflects the feeling of sport to the football icon, and the hope, inspiration and focus that sport requires. It follows the release of an interview with David Beckham earlier this month, where he discussed his experience of playing for top football clubs in Europe and around the world and looks ahead to the Champions League round of 16 this week.



David Beckham had a career spanning 20 years, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team. He was part of the winning team at Manchester United in 1999, where the club won the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The launch of the promotional video today marks the return of the UEFA Champions League knock-out stages this week, as clubs go into the round of 16. The first round of matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and, Sporting CP and Manchester City kick off on 15 February in Paris and Lisbon.

The matches will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS MENA, starting at 23:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium and beIN 4K, with a dedicated Arabic studio, and beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH, with expert English commentary and beIN SPORTS 1, 2 and 3 FRENCH with dedicated French commentary.

beIN SPORTS is the official broadcaster of the tournament in France and in 24 countries across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Stay tuned for more, as beIN enters a phenomenal year of live sport and counts down to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



