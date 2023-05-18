Fiorentina will face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final after Antonin Barak's last-gasp goal sealed a dramatic 3-1 win at FC Basel on Thursday.

Vincenzo Italiano's side trailed 2-1 after the semi-final first leg, but they turned the tie around in Switzerland.

Nicolas Gonzalez's double and Barak's goal in the final seconds of stoppage-time in extra-time clinched a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions.