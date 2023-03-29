Despite the absence of injured star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, the Gunners blew Bayern away in the first half.

Frida Maanum levelled the tie with a blistering strike in off the underside of the crossbar on 20 minutes.

Moments later Arsenal led as Stina Blackstenius had the simple task of rounding off a brilliant team move with a header into an unguarded goal from Katie McCabe's cross.

Only some wasteful finishing from Jonas Eidevall's side meant there was a nervy finale.

Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord missed glorious chances to extend the lead, while Lotte Wubben-Moy hit the crossbar.

But Arsenal held out to extend Bayern's wait to win the competition.

Chelsea hold the upper hand ahead of Thursday's blockbuster quarter-final clash after the English champions won 1-0 away to Lyon in the first leg.

Wolfsburg also hold a 1-0 lead in the other quarter-final over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the second leg in Germany.