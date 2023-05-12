Al Arabi won the Amir Cup title with a huge 3-0 victory over 18-time winners Al Sadd at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Omar Al Somah scored a brace as Arabi won their first Amir Cup in 30 years.



The first half was a predictably tight and tetchy affair, with a close-range strike from Sadd midfielder Ali Asad the only chance of real note.



In the second half, Bagdad Boundjah was hauled down the box, but a VAR check cleared Arabi defender Marc Muniesa of any foul play. Arabi took the lead just after the hour mark with a towering header from Syrian international striker Omar Al Somah.



Sadd ramped up the pressure and should have been level had Boundjah's clipped effort not crept just wide. Understandably Al Sadd desperately tried to ramp up the pressure in search of a leveller and started to push Al Arabi further back.



However the dream team had the last laugh, Rafinha won the ball in midfield and surged forward on the counter the former PSG midfield showed plenty of composure to set up substitute Hamid Ismail who smashed the ball into the corner to give Arabi a 2-0 lead on the 91st minute.



Eleven minutes of added time, and Al Arabi went and grabbed a third, Rafinha again influential delicately flicking the ball to Omar Al Somah who slammed the ball home from close range to secure an emphatic 3-0 win for Al Arabi and a first Amir cup title since 1993.