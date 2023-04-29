Salem Al Dawsari went from hero to villain as he scored an opener for Al Hilal but then saw red in the final minutes for kicking Ken Iwao, as the reigning champions drew 1-1 with Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League final first leg in Riyadh on Saturday.

Al Dawsari's opening-half strike was cancelled by a 53rd-minute equaliser from Shinzo Koroki in what was an eventful affair at King Fahd International stadium.

No stranger to delivering on big occasions, Al Dawsari had scored for Al Hilal in the semi-finals and final of the AFC Champions League last season, netted the winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup last winter, and converted two penalties in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals against Flamengo in February to send his side into the final for the very first time.

His mixed night on Saturday, however, will leave a bitter taste as he looks set to miss the second leg of the final for being sent off.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Koroki was a key factor in Urawa's 2017 AFC Champions League title-winning run, as well as the Reds' march to the final in 2019, scoring 12 goals across both editions.

After a loan spell at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, the veteran forward returned to Urawa at the start of 2023 and is once again proving to be a crucial leader for the Saitama outfit.

Locking horns for the third time in the final stage of the competition, Al Hilal and Urawa – who split their previous two championship deciders – have formed the most exciting rivalry in Asian club football.

Urawa came out on top in the 2017 final but Al Hilal got their revenge two years later.

Making their fifth final appearance in the last nine years, Al Hilal are looking to become only the second team, behind Saudi rivals Al Ittihad, to successfully defend the title in the AFC Champions League era.

Al Hilal became a record four-time champions when they defeated South Korean side Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final in 2021.

On their part, Urawa are searching for a third triumph in Asia’s premier club competition, with titles scooped in 2007 and 2017.

Covered in a sea of blue, King Fahd stadium erupted in the 13th minute when Al Dawsari put the hosts in front, connecting with a Michael Delgado cross to find the top corner of the net with a left-footed effort.

Al Dawsari almost doubled the lead in the 25th minute when Odion Ighalo dribbled into the box and gifted him a clear chance but the Saudi international could not capitalise.

- Kicked in stomach -

Urawa's chances were few and far between with a Takahiro Akimoto close-range header off a pinpoint Atsuki Ito cross sailing over the bar 30 minutes in.

A reinvigorated Urawa took to the pitch in the second half and soon found the equaliser through Koroki in the 53rd minute.

A long ball deflected off Ali Al Bulayhi tricked his advancing Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf and rebounded off the post, only to land at the feet of Koroki, who reacted immediately to score for the first time against Al Hilal.

Al Hilal tried to retaliate quickly but a Michael header in the 60th minute was easily captured by Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

Moussa Marega blasted a low shot that was inches wide as Al Hilal missed another opportunity on the 66-minute mark.

Ramon Diaz's men received a major blow when Al Dawsari was sent off in the 86th minute. Iwao pulled Al Dawsari down and fell on top of him before the Hilal winger pushed him off him by kicking him in the stomach.

It was an immediate red from referee Ahmed Al-Kaf and it left Al Dawsari reeling.

A Marega shot in the 91st minute went wide and the teams will now reunite in Saitama on Saturday May 6 for the second leg.