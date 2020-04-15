Zinedine Zidane - A Whirlwind Affair With Les Bleus

Aarran Summers

"When Zidane stepped onto the pitch, the ten other guys just got suddenly better. It is that simple. He is magic." – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It was the 17th of August 1994; a new era dawned in French football following their World Cup qualification failure.

France faced Austria in a friendly and was losing 2-0 at half-time. A 22-year-old midfielder made his entrance and scored two goals. Zinedine Zidane had arrived on the big stage and the world marvelled at this talented young player.

Aime Jacquet changed the side completely. Zidane became the playmaker following Eric Cantona's nine-month ban for kicking a fan in London. Cantona, Jean-Pierre Papin and David Ginola were all out of the squad by 1995. The following year at the European Championship, Zidane was not yet a regular in the starting line-up.

Despite France's run to the semi-finals, the tournament was a disaster. There was heavy criticism of Jacquet's role in the team, but Zidane survived the onslaught. Two years later it would matter, as France were the host nation for the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane's role in the team took on more significance. He was now their main star ahead of the greatest show on Earth. The pressure was on, but no in France gave their national team much hope of progressing far. It was their first World Cup participating since 1986.

France secured an opening win over South Africa, and then Zidane's world turned upside against Saudi Arabia. He was sent-off for a stamp: his first international dismissal and France's first in World Cup history. Zidane missed the tense victories over Denmark and Paraguay. Zidane scored in the penalty shootout win over Italy in the quarter-finals.

A win over Croatia in the last four saw the French into their first World Cup Final. Zidane was now in his element, and the showdown with Brazil would become his greatest night. Zidane scored twice in the 3-0 win.

When the 2000 European Championships arrived, Zidane was once again the key player in the side. France secured an international double in the Netherlands and Belgium. Zidane scored two goals in the competition. His first against Spain in the quarter-finals and then a golden goal penalty against Portugal in the semi-finals. Zidane finished the competition as champion and player of the tournament.

The 2002 World Cup was a disastrous campaign for the defending champions. Zidane missed the opening two games through injury. A shock defeat to Senegal and a goalless draw with Uruguay placed France on the brink of elimination. Zidane could not help his team lose their final group game - a 2-0 defeat to Denmark. France were out of the tournament.

The 2004 European Championship saw a moment of magic from Zidane in France's opener against England. With the game the second-half stoppage time, Zidane scored a free-kick and then a penalty to seal a 2-1 win. Zidane scored again against Switzerland, but they were sensationally dumped out at the quarter-final stage by the surprise eventual winners Greece. Zidane then announced his retirement from international football.

A mass exodus followed, and France were struggling to qualify for the 2006 World Cup. Zidane reversed his decision, and the coach Raymond Domenech reinstated his star as captain. Just before the competition, Zidane earned his 100th cap in a friendly at the Stade de France – his final appearance at the stadium.

Zidane was suspended for the third game against Togo but returned to provide one of the most exceptional individual performances in their quarter-final win over Brazil. Out-performing the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Kaka; Zidane provided the assist for the winner in what many call his greatest performance in a French shirt. Zidane's winning penalty against Portugal in the last four sent France to another international final.

The showdown against Italy would be Zidane's final game of professional football. It was also his most extraordinary game. Zidane scored a penalty on seven minutes but his moment of madness in extra-time will go down in sporting folklore. His infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi ended his remarkable career in an instant. Dismissed and humiliated, Zidane would watch his nation lose in the dressing room.

A sensational player for France. His final act was unbelievable, but he will be remembered as one of the greatest players to wear the French jersey. A World Cup and European Championship winner, Zidane courted controversy when he played. Still, he provided the most incredible entertainment in a long and illustrious playing career.