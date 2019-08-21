Xavi targeting Barcelona top job ahead of league managerial debut

Mitch Freeley

Wednesday afternoon will see Barcelona legend Xavi manage his first league game for QSL side Al Sadd, who take on newly-promoted Al Wakrah in the relatively chilled surroundings of the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

So far, everything has gone well for the former Blaugaura midfielder, who defeated league rivals Al Duhail over two legs to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League and lifted the Sheikh Jassim Cup (think Spanish Cup) following a 1-0 win against Duhail.

Now the hard work begins for Xavi, who will be looking to test himself against the eleven other sides that make up the Qatar Stars League. Whilst trying to outthink experienced coaches such as former Jose Mourinho assistant Rui Faria, Ex Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson or former Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović. No mean feat for a coach who only completed his coaching qualifications last year.

Xavi has always stated that he was going to move into coaching, it was even mentioned when he signed on at Al Sadd in the summer of 2015. Since then, the former La Masia graduate has been preparing for his coaching career by undertaking coaching sessions at Aspire Zone, whilst heading to Spain in his final season with the club to complete his coaching badges.

The Aspire Zone aided in bringing together his backroom staff. His brother Oscar who will be his assistant has worked at the organization and Sergio Alegre has joined from the Qatar national team set-up

Having been influenced by the likes of Pep Guardiola, Louis Van Gal and Vicente Del Bosque during his career. It was no surprise then that Xavi was meticulous in his planning for the two-legged games against Duhail.

With tactics printed out, and stuck to the wall, each player was briefed individually by coaching staff in the build-up to the game of their movement in key situations in particular phases of play. Whilst Xavi held court in the centre of the dressing room with a small tactics board pointing out further instructions to the squad.

This intense information-heavy tactical approach is nothing new to the Al Sadd squad, the vast majority of whom made up the Qatar side that lifted the Asian Cup. Who under the tutelage of Felix Sanchez has adopted a similar view towards imparting vital in-game instructions? All of which plays into a wider development of Qatari football which has been overseen by Ivan Bravo at the Aspire Zone.

The move into coaching underlines a bigger dream for the 39-year old one which will ideally end in leading out Barcelona as first-team coach. The trajectory is certainly there on paper, two years with Al Sadd, a stint with Barcelona B and then a move into the first team. Following the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique who followed a similar route, with both coaches lifting domestic trebles whilst in charge.

No surprise then, that Xavi will be looking to play a possession “Tiki-Taka” brand of football which he as a player embodied with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. “This is my philosophy, as a player, I liked to have the ball. We want to have the passion and to press high, this is my game model. We will look have the ball and we will create chances to attack. I don’t understand football if I don’t have the ball. We need to have the ball, this is my way.”

For now, the focus will be Al Sadd and the aim of winning back to back league titles and going all the way in the AFC Champions League. It’s going to be a tough act for Xavi to follow Jesualdo Ferreira who led the Wolves through an unbeaten league campaign, scoring 100 goals and losing just once in the process.

Although for Xavi, it’s clear that he is relishing the challenge on trying to live up to his former manager Ferriera, sounding confident in the build-up to his league bow.

“We have pressure this pressure which is good. I felt this pressure as a player, of course, I love this pressure as a job, even though it has been one month. I have worked with this team as a player, I think we can compete to win a lot of titles."

However, Wednesday goes, which in all likelihood should be a win (Sadd have only lost once to Wakrah in their last 15 meetings in league and cup). The game at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium marks an important milestone in the fledgeling managerial career of Xavi. Barcelona fans should be watching along with interest.

