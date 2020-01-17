Xavi lifts his second trophy as manager as Al Sadd hammer Duhail 4-0 to lift Qatar Cup

Sadd opened up the scoring with the game just five minutes old. Former Duhail playmaker Nam Tae Hee headed in Pedro Miguel’s cross from the right wing.

Xavi, who had been heavily linked with the Barcelona job earlier in the week, was relieved on the 21st minute as his side went 2-0 up. Algerian striker Baghdad Bounjah was in the right place at the right time to pounce on a poor clearance from keeper Kloud Amine.

The contest was effectively over just before half-time when Boundjah found the top corner to give Al Sadd a 3-0 lead at the break.

Akram Afif won and converted a penalty on the 70th minute, to hand Xavi his second trophy as a manager.