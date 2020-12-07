England will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's side have been drawn in Group I, also alongside Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.

World champions France are in Group D with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

The Netherlands headline a tricky Group G, which also includes Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.

Croatia, the beaten finalists two years ago, are in an intriguing Group H with Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

Spain will face Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in Group B, with Portugal in Group A along with Serbia, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, face Euro 2016 quarter-final opponents Wales, and Germany will meet Romania and Iceland.

The matches will take place from March to November next year, with the 10 group winners advancing automatically to the finals in Qatar and 10 runners-up heading into the play-offs.

World Cup 2022 UEFA qualifying draw:

Group A

Portugal

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

Group B

Spain

Sweden

Greece

Georgia

Kosovo

Group C

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group D

France

Ukraine

Finland

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Kazakhstan

Group E

Belgium

Wales

Czech Republic

Belarus

Estonia

Group F

Denmark

Austria

Scotland

Israel

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group G

Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

Montenegro

Latvia

Gibraltar

Group H

Croatia

Slovakia

Russia

Slovenia

Cyprus

Malta

Group I

England

Poland

Hungary

Albania

Andorra

San Marino

Group J

Germany

Romania

Iceland

North Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein