Women's European Championship Moved to 2022

UEFA has confirmed the postponement of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 which will now be played in England from 6 to 31 July 2022.

In a brief statement online UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: “When we had to take an urgent decision on the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020, we always had the impact on UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 in mind."

"By moving UEFA Women’s EURO to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer, providing it with the spotlight it deserves.”

UEFA added that the same venues that were originally proposed to host the event will be used, with the final taking place at Wembley.