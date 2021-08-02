Venues Confirmed for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021

FIFA has confirmed the six venues for the upcoming Arab Cup which is set to be host in Qatar.



During the first FIFA pan-Arab football tournament, spectators and competitors alike will experience the welcoming hospitality of Qatar as 16 teams from across the Arab world take the pitch between Tuesday, 30 November and Saturday, 18 December 2021.

The stunning Al Bayt Stadium, inspired by traditional Arab tents, will host the opening match between Qatar and Bahrain, as well as the final. Al Thumama Stadium, based on the design of a form of traditional Arab headwear, and Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, the first FIFA World Cup™ stadium that will be fully dismantled and repurposed after the event, will be two other brand-new venues that will be showcased and tested during the tournament.

Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City and Al Janoub stadiums, all built from scratch in preparation for 2022, complete the line-up of magnificent FIFA Arab Cup™ venues.



Tickets for the tournament will be available from tomorrow exclusively for Visa customers.

