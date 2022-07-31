UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final - Watch England vs Germany LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS!

The Lionesses are seeking a first ever major tournament win in what would be England's first triumph since the men's victory at the 1966 World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman's side will face no easy task, taking on the most successful team in the competition's history.

While England will be provided a welcome boost from the home crowd, the Germans have won the title a mightily impressive eight times - a stat Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be keen to remind her side.

The tournament has smashed previous attendance records and will be granted a fitting finale with a crowd of 87,000 expected to set a new high for a final at either the men's or women's European Championships.

Looking ahead to the final, England captain Leah Williamson told UEFA, "It’s a fairtytale fixture with the history behind it but you wouldn’t expect to get to the final without playing the best team in the tournament. We’ve got the two teams that have had the best tournaments in the final.

"What we’ve seen in the tournament already is that this hasn’t just been a change for women’s football but society in general, how we’re looked on."

Meanwhile, over in the German camp, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has insisted that the pressure is on England: "We have dreamt of this, to have a final against England here at Wembley, I don’t know if there are many bigger aspiring moments for our players. We really want to embrace everything."

Predicted Teams:

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Däbritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

How to watch online – beIN SPORTS

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Kick-Off – 19:00

Stadium – Wembley Stadium