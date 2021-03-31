UEFA removes 30 per cent cap limit on spectators

UEFA has lifted its cap on the number of spectators allowed to attend matches in competitions organised by the governing body.

In October, the organisation's executive committee ruled stadiums could allow fans at up to 30 per cent capacity, with limits still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, UEFA on Wednesday decided that due to the different circumstances each of its 55 member nations faces amid the global health crisis, each national or local organisation will have jurisdiction to set its own limits.

UEFA added, though, that visiting fans are still not allowed to attend due to travel restrictions.

The statement read: "The UEFA executive committee reviewed its decision of 1 October 2020 whereby it allowed the return of spectators to UEFA matches up to 30 per cent of capacity.

"The committee decided that in light of the fact that each of UEFA's 55 members associations faces a different situation with regard to tackling the pandemic, such a cap is no longer needed and that the decision on the number of permitted spectators should fall under the exclusive responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities.

"Consequently, the previously UEFA-imposed spectator attendance limit of a maximum of 30 per cent of the relevant stadium's seating capacity is lifted, as well as the prohibition for spectators to attend futsal matches.

"However, in view of the ongoing travel restrictions and in order to enact reasonable and responsible policies to minimize COVID-19 related risks, the executive committee decided to confirm the decision of 1 October 2020 insofar that visiting fans are not allowed to attend UEFA competition matches. This is valid until prior to the club competition finals taking place in May 2021.

"The UEFA Minimum Health & Hygiene Requirements for the Return of Spectators have been amended to reflect this new decision, which comes into force as of tomorrow."

Additionally, UEFA confirmed the rule allowing five substitutions to be made during matches will remain in place for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament, and Nations League Finals.

"To allow the use of up to five substitutions at UEFA EURO 2020 and at the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals and relegation play-outs in accordance with the temporary amendment introduced to Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game," the statement added.

"As the reasons for the five-substitutions rule remain valid against the background of national and international football calendars affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and given that the rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that will run from March 2021 to March 2022, it was decided to extend the amendment to UEFA EURO 2020 in June/July 2021, the UEFA Nations League finals in October 2021 and the UEFA Nations League relegation play-outs in March 2022."

UEFA also reaffirmed that a decision on a revised Champions League formal has been put back until April 19.