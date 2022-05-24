UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Roma vs Feyenoord Preview, How to watch Online, Predicted Teams, Kick-off time

UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Watch Now!



Roma and Feyenoord face off in the Albanian capital of Tirana in the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League



Jose Mourinho's Roma is looking to win a first-ever major European title having missed out on the European Cup in 1984 and UEFA Cup in 1991. Roma head into the showpiece final at the Air Albania Stadium on a high, following a 3-0 final day win against Torino which confirmed a spot in next season's Europa League.



Despite suffering a shock 6-1 loss in the group stage, Roma got the better of Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals before bettering Premier League side Leicester in the semi-finals. Mourinho's side has thrived in the Conference League this term and the fans have fully embraced the competition, and it would be an ideal way for the Special One to cap off his first season with Roma.



Tammy Abraham has scored nine goals in the competition to date, and will be the man to watch for Roma on Wednesday night. The England international was a big-money signing for the giallorossi last summer and has impressed in the debut campaign in the Italian capital. The 24-year old has bagged 27 goals in 52 appearances so far this season, and a decisive goal in Tirana would immediately write his name into Roma folk law.



In team news, the pair of Nicolo Zaniolo & Leonardo Spinazzola look set to play a role in the game after returning from injury against Torino. Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains unavailable with a hamstring complaint. The English duo of Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham should start in central defence and centre forward respectfully.

Roma Predicted Team



Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham



Feyenoord on the other hand has a very impressive record in European finals having won on all three occasions. Which include the 1970 European Cup final against Celtic and the UEFA Cups of 1974 and 2002. Domestically, Feyenoord ended the season with a 2-1 defeat to Twente, but have already secured a qualification place for the Europa League next season.



The Dutch side has been free-scoring in the knockout stages of the Conference League registering an 8-3 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade and a 6-4 victory over Slavia Prague in the round of 16 and quarter-finals. The semi-final against Marseille was a cagier affair with Feyenoord winning the first-leg 3-2 at home before holding out in a 0-0 draw at the Stade Velodrome to book their spot in the final.



In Cyriel Dessers, Feyenoord can boast having the leading scorer in the tournament with ten goals. The Nigerian came up with two vital goals against Marseille in the semi-final first leg, and coach Arne Slot will be hoping that the loanee from Genk will be able to continue his goalscoring antics in the inaugural final.





In team news, Ofir Marciano will keep his place in goal ahead of the injured first-choice keeper Justin Bijlow. Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson will line up aside Cyriel Dessers and 22-year-old Colombian attacker Luis Sinisterraa who has six goals to his name in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



Feyenoord Predicted Team



Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Aursnes, Kokcu; Nelson, Til, Sinisterra; Dessers



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Roma and Feyenoord battle it out in the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League Final.


