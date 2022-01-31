Transfer Deadline Day - LIVE

Hello! Welcome to the beIN SPORTS transfer deadline day blog! Plenty of deals to get done today! Join us for the latest updates and news from the big deals that happen across Europe.



Newcastle have been splashing the cash in the transfer window, and that looks to continue today! Expect up to three signings confirmed by the Magpies as per Fabrizio Romano!



Newcastle proposal for Hugo Ekitike: €25m plus add ons and percentage on clause now discussed. Five year contract in place. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Matt Targett will undergo his medical as new Newcastle player in the coming hours, waiting for official announcement for Dan Burn. pic.twitter.com/JnmLo8Labg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



What about the future of Ousmane Dembélé? The French winger is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barcelona with the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in his services. Certainly, a deal to keep an eye out for in the next few hours!







Keep a close eye on Juventus today, who could have a couple of outgoings in midfield, for now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria is heading to Turin to seal a transfer.

Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria on his way for medical tests and contract signing. Deal set to be announced today for €5m plus €3m add ons to Gladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Contract until June 2026 and done deal. Exclusive pic here 📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/A5sYm3AcbE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



Our first major deal of the day is a special one! Premier League side Brentford has confirmed the signing of Christen Eriksen on an initial six-month deal! An incredible story for the Danish playmaker, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.





