Transfer Deadline Day - LIVE

Follow the latest transfer deals as they go in on Transfer Deadline day

reuters

Hello! Welcome to the beIN SPORTS transfer deadline day blog! Plenty of deals to get done today! Join us for the latest updates and news from the big deals that happen across Europe. 

Newcastle have been splashing the cash in the transfer window, and that looks to continue today! Expect up to three signings confirmed by the Magpies as per Fabrizio Romano! 
 


What about the future of Ousmane Dembélé? The French winger is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barcelona with the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in his services. Certainly, a deal to keep an eye out for in the next few hours! 



Keep a close eye on Juventus today, who could have a couple of outgoings in midfield, for now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria is heading to Turin to seal a transfer. 

 


Our first major deal of the day is a special one! Premier League side Brentford has confirmed the signing of Christen Eriksen on an initial six-month deal! An incredible story for the Danish playmaker, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020. 
 

 


 

 

