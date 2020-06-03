Trabzonspor handed one-year European ban

Turkish Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor have been handed a one-season ban from European football for breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday that the club had failed to meet the conditions of a 2016 settlement agreement which required them to be "break-even compliant".

The governing body confirmed the ban would be applied if the club qualified for the Champions League or Europa League in either of the next two seasons.

Trabzonspor, who have not played since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, are level on points with Istanbul Basaksehir at the Super Lig summit with eight games remaining.