Tottenham's Bale scores 200th career goal

Gareth Bale scored his 200th career goal on Thursday after he netted for Tottenham in their Europa League clash with LASK.

Wales international Bale had been stuck on 199 goals for club and country since he scored for Spurs in their 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton at the start of November.

He went close to reaching the milestone during Tottenham's 4-0 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League on November 26, but hit his 200th goal in Spurs' next European outing.

Bale's landmark strike – his first away goal for Spurs in Europe since he scored a hat-trick at the San Siro against Inter in 2010 – came from the penalty spot, Bale restoring parity after Peter Michorl had put LASK ahead.

The 31-year-old scored the first of 167 club goals for Southampton against Derby County in August 2006, while his maiden strike for Wales came in October of the same year against Slovakia.

Bale rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan deal from LaLiga side Real Madrid in September having played for the club between 2007 and 2013.