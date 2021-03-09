العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Football

Tottenham century: Lucas Moura hails Spurs attacking triumvirate

Tottenham century: Lucas Moura hails Spurs attacking triumvirate

Getty Images

Lucas Moura has hailed Tottenham's attacking approach and becoming the second club from Europe's big-five leagues to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Tottenham's fourth goal scored by Harry Kane in Sunday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace brought up triple figures for Spurs.

Only Bayern Munich (106) have scored more goals in the 2020-21 season among Europe's elite.

Tottenham have scored 13 goals in their past four games in all competitions, with manager Jose Mourinho unleashing attacking trio Kane, Son Heung-Min and Gareth Bale together.

lucas mora Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur
Previous Sancho still out for Dortmund but Haaland set to f
Read
Sancho still out for Dortmund but Haaland set to face Sevilla
Next The pressure is on Liverpool, we're the underdogs
Read
The pressure is on Liverpool, we're the underdogs - Leipzig's Angelino

Latest Stories

>