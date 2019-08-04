Tottenham 1-1 Inter (3-4 on penalties): Spurs end pre-season campaign with shoot-out defeat

Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp missed from the spot as Tottenham suffered a 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat to Inter after a 1-1 draw on home soil in their final pre-season friendly.

Spurs got the better of Bayern Munich on penalties on Wednesday to win the Audi Cup, but they were second best in Sunday's International Champions Cup clash against Antonio Conte's side.

Inter pegged the hosts back before half-time through new signing Stefano Sensi after Lucas Moura had maintained his impressive form by putting Spurs in front inside the first three minutes.

Neither team could find a winner in a match lacking clear-cut chances and it was Inter – still three weeks away from their first competitive match of 2019-20 – who prevailed 4-3 on penalties in London, Joao Mario converting the winning kick.