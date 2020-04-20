Top Five - Tricky Wingers

Joel Richards

Wingers can change the game with a turn of pace, a pinpoint cross or a perfect through ball. We profile our top five wingers who are plying their trade across Europe today.

5 - Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

In a campaign that’s had its fair share of ups and downs, Mahrez has at times been a shining light for Manchester City.

After a mixed debut season, Mahrez played a pivotal role in Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph last summer. The Desert Foxes’ skipper scored three goals, including a last-gasp 95th-minute winner in the Semi-Final win over Nigeria, to help his nation achieve their second continental crown.

Since returning from Egypt, Mahrez has flourished at times in a City side that has domestically toiled but has shone in the Champions League. His performances have earned praise from manager Pep Guardiola, and after a 3-1 win at Everton in September Guardiola said: “All this season he is playing outstanding. One year he was the best player in the league so is an exceptional player. I’m happy for him because he’s playing at an incredible level.”

In the Premier League, Mahrez has already equalled his goal tally from last season (7) and has registered more assists (8) than the four he mustered in 2018-19. The 2016 PFA Player of the Year is once again proving his worth in one of the world’s best leagues.

4- Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain

For a player entering the back-end of his career, Angel Di Maria appears to be rolling back the clock.

The 32-year-old has overcome a mixture of inconsistent form and limited game time in his early days at the Parc Des Princes to become one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s team sheet.

Deployed by Tuchel in a variety of roles, Di Maria has played on either flank, in centre-midfield or even as a wing-back for PSG. In the early throes of 2019-20, the Argentinian shone as his two goals defeated former club Real Madrid in the Champions League, and that was matched with a pair of world-class goals in 4-1 win at Nice.

Overall, Di Maria’s eight goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 this season have contributed to another commanding lead at the top of the table as Les Parisiens sit 12 points clear of arch-rivals Marseille.

3 - Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

‘The Egyptian King’ has led the way once again for Liverpool in the goal-scoring stakes, with his 16 Premier League goals (20 overall) a key factor in propelling the Reds to dominant heights.

Salah continues to astound and dazzle into his third season with the Reds. His ability to cut in from the right wing to aid and abet attacks is a key component in the fabled front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Despite accusations from certain sections of the media about his supposed selfishness, Salah’s work off the ball is just as vital as the goals and assists he’s recorded.

The No.11 creates space and causes headaches for defenders who are too overwhelmed to deal with Firmino and Mane, and his blistering pace is a valuable asset for counter-attacks as shown by his match-winning goal against Manchester United in January.

The winner against United has been one of many memorable moments from another stellar campaign as the Egyptian hunts down a century of goals for Liverpool in all competitions. And having already claimed UEFA Champions League glory last year, Salah will be desperate to add a Premier League title to his and Liverpool’s collection should football resume in the near future.

2 - Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

For a player who had an unsuccessful loan spell at West Bromwich Albion four years ago, it’s been quite a turnaround in the fortunes of Serge Gnabry.

Now with German giants Bayern Munich, Gnabry has emerged from the shadows of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery to supplement an attack that is spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski. Gnabry’s 11 goals and nine assists this season have contributed to Bayern finding themselves four points clear of nearest challengers Dortmund.

However, the standout moment of a storming campaign was the ex-Arsenal man’s four-goal haul in the 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Gnabry’s pace and precision lit up a memorable encounter as he terrorised a Spurs defence that couldn’t keep up with him. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but how Arsenal wished they didn’t discard Gnabry so quickly now.

Such form at club level has been replicated at international level too. Gnabry’s incredible record of 13 goals from 13 caps has further heightened expectation in Germany that he can be a key figure for Die Mannschaft in future tournaments as they look to rebuild.

1 - Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

A man in demand, Sancho has further demonstrated his burgeoning talent in Germany as part of a Borussia Dortmund side desperate to usurp Bayern Munich.

Supremely gifted with both feet and with pace to burn, Sancho’s close control and inventiveness have been evident from an early age. Still only 20, the Londoner has already catapulted himself into world-class territory with his displays for Lucien Favre’s side.

Sancho’s 14 goals and 15 assists from 23 Bundesliga appearances this term have been a key factor in BVB maintaining their title challenge to Bayern Munich, and such form has alerted would-be suitors. With constant speculation surrounding his future, it’s widely expected the former Watford and Manchester City youngster will eventually seek pastures new.

For all of the uncertainty regarding Sancho’s destination, the one certainty is that the England international will continue to showcase why he is rightly regarded as one of the world’s most gifted wide players.