Top Czech football league to resume on May 23

"The League Panel approved the restart of the top flight and the second division today," the LFA tweeted.

The First League top division "will resume on Saturday, May 23 with a postponed match between FK Teplice and Slovan Liberec," it added.

First League teams still have to play six regular-season games each.

After that, the top six teams will play another five games each for the title, while the bottom six teams will play five times in a battle against relegation, with two set to go down.

The four remaining teams in the middle of the table will play for a single spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Reigning champions Slavia Prague are eight points clear of second-placed Viktoria Plzen in the First League.