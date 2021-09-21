Tickets go on sale for the Amir Cup Final at Al Thumama Stadium

Tickets for this year’s Amir Cup Final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd have gone on sale. The match will take place on Friday, 22 October (kick-off 7 PM) at Al Thumama Stadium – the latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament venue to be unveiled by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Tickets priced QAR 20, QAR 50 and QAR 100 are available online from tickets.qfa.qa. Following purchase, ticket holders will be directed to apply for a mandatory Amir Cup Fan ID. Fans must upload a passport-style photo and collect their Fan ID from Qatar National Convention Centre from 12 October onwards (open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM). In order to collect a Fan ID, fans must present their Qatar ID or passport, a confirmation Fan ID email or SMS and show their Ehteraz app to prove they arvaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

Fans must show their Fan ID in order to gain access to the stadium on match day. The Fan ID will provide free access to the Doha Metro on match day.

Amir Cup Fan ID customer support is available:

Telephone: (+974) 800 8052

Online: support@ac21.qa

Website: https://ac21.qa

Those who attend the match must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Vaccinated fans must have received their second dose no later than 7 October 2021, while those who caught the virus must have recovered after 21 October 2020. Children aged 12 and below will be allowed to attend the match but must have returned a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of kick-off. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be permitted. Confirmation of a negative test result must be shown at the stadium on match day. Fans must wear a mask at the stadium and adhere to social distancing.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, vulnerable groups, regardless of vaccination or infection status, such as the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and children aged three and under, are strongly advised not to attend the match.

Prior to the match, an inauguration ceremony will be held at the stadium, which was designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah. The striking design resembles the ‘gahfiya’ cap, which is worn by men across Qatar and the region. A 40,000-capacity stadium, Al Thumama will host eight matches up to the quarter-finals stage during the FIFA World Cup™.