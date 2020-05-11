This Day in Sport - Wigan Win The Cup

Gareth Messenger

There’s a poetic justice about one of the FA Cup’s greatest shocks. When Wigan took on Manchester City on this day in 2013, no player in the squad had ever appeared in a major final. City, meanwhile, boasted players who just a year previous had won the Premier League title. It truly was a story of the underdogs against the heavyweights.

Even more reason for poetry is the subplot. In the 1960 FA Cup final between Blackburn and Wolves, Dave Whelan suffered a broken leg before half-time before his Blackburn teammates were unable to win the cup in his absence.

Fast forward 53 years, and Whelan, the chairman of Wigan, watched on as a certain Ben Watson headed home with just minutes remaining to send the fans into pandemonium. Watson was introduced as a late substitute and had only just returned to action after recovering from, you guessed it, a broken leg. He was out for six months.

Roberto Martinez’s side were rank outsiders against a star-studded City team in the build-up. On the day of the final, City sat second in the table; Wigan was in 18th and staring relegation in the face. Ominously for the underdogs, no side had ever been demoted and won the FA Cup in the same season.

The irony of it was though, that all the negative talk instead surrounded City. Reports the morning before claimed Roberto Mancini was set for the sack and to be replaced by Manuel Pellegrini – it added extra intrigue to the game which at this stage meant more to minnows Wigan than the star line-up of City, whose players were more concerned about the future of their manager.

And as the game transpired, the minnows were quickly becoming the favourites. The game was still scoreless, though, when Watson was introduced with nine minutes to go. Then minutes later, Pablo Zabaleta was sent off and The Latics felt the complexion change.

In the first minute of injury time, Shaun Maloney whipped a corner into City area. Using the right leg he had broken earlier that season to leap into the air, Watson connected with a near-post header that flew into the far corner of the City net.

Watson, Whelan and Wigan celebrated wildly in one of the great stories of redemption in football.