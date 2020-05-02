This Day in Sport - The Battle of the Bridge

Gareth Messenger

2 May 2016 was a significant day in Premier League history. We all remember it. A highly charged London derby with title challengers Tottenham needing victory to keep the race alive. Leicester, the leaders, joined at the home of Jamie Vardy watching intently to see whether Mauricio Pochettino’s side would slip up.

Standing in Tottenham’s way, arguably the one team who had more incentive to stop them than most. Chelsea came into the game stranded in mid-table obscurity, and the game started as you would expect as Spurs dominated possession, and they took the lead through Harry Kane's composed finish in the 34th minute.

It was 2-0 before half-time as Son Heung-min fired past stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The title race was still alive. Leicester’s players all crowded around the television in the Vardy household resigned to the idea that the celebrations were on hold for another week.

But it’s almost as if Chelsea subconsciously wanted their former manager Claudio Ranieri to claim the prize that he was never able to achieve. The Blues exploded into life after the break.

Their positivity began to frustrate Spurs, who committed several cynical fouls, and the mood only worsened after Gary Cahill poked home from a corner after 57 minutes.

25 minutes later, substitute Eden Hazard’s wonderfully taken strike put a dagger in Spurs' hearts, and that's Pochettino’s players uncharacteristically lost their cool.

Spurs picked up four yellow cards to add to the five already acquired before the closing moments as the game threatened to turn into a brawl for all on several occasions. The boys in white became the first team in Premier history to pick up nine yellow cards in a single game, even Pochettino ran onto the pitch at one point to stop carnage ensuing between his players and Chelsea star Willian.

The final whistle blew, and as Spurs’ players fell in disbelief at what had just happened in front of their very eyes, Leicester were crowned champions. It sparked wild scenes of celebration at House Vardy as the flying Foxes jumped and screamed in sheer ecstasy.

But the emotions were too raw for Spurs as their players engaged in another brawl on the sidelines. Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink was pushed down some stairs, and the two teams were finally pulled apart after some aggressive and intense pushing and shoving.

The match has become known as 'the Battle of the Bridge', and for good reason. For Leicester, it became known as Coronation Day.

