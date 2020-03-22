Gareth Messenger

It’s safe to say March 23rd, 2000 marks a special day in the career of the man dubbed ‘The Romford Pele’.

For those of you scratching your heads at who I may be talking about, the name Ray Parlour may jog your memories.

Most famed for his swooping FA Cup final goal against Chelsea in 2002, Arsenal’s Parlour true highlight came on this day 20 years ago.

Ray Parlour spent twelve years at Arsenal, won every domestic trophy available and is Arsenal’s record Premier League appearance holder.

It’d be fair game to say his goalscoring ability left a lot to be desired, which made his feat against Werder Bremen in the UEFA Cup quarter-final all the more remarkable.

His 333 Premier League appearances for the Gunners yielded just 20 goals, but Parlour’s first hat-trick came in Germany. With Arsenal’s season fizzling out, they struggled to keep pace with Manchester United in the league and went out of both domestic cups in disappointing fashion.

The UEFA Cup was a mere consolation. But it proved the perfect stage for a ruthless shaggy-haired midfielder.

After eight minutes, a spectacular swerving strike crashed home off the post. Parlour’s first goal since scoring the winner in the Charity Shield the previous August.

The finish was so good even co-commentator on the day (and beIN SPORTS senior analyst) Andy Gray gushed “There’s not a goalkeeper playing now, or ever before in football that would have saved it.”

He would soon have his second. After receiving a long ball over the top from Patrick Vieira, he dribbled past two players and slotted a low shot in off the same post, as if it naturally it was something, he did week after week.

His third, and the match ball, came with a good finish from a Kanu through ball in front of a stunned Weserstadion.

Parlour is very modest about it all in his autobiography. Of his three goals, he simply says: “It was one of those where everything went for me”

So March 23rd, 2000 really was a special day for Parlour. And a day of firsts for many. That same night, Thierry Henry was a shown a red card for the first time ever – sent off rather harshly by Kim Milton Nielsen – the same official who sent David Beckham off against Argentina in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

