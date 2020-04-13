This Day in Sport - Gerrard reaches 300 Liverpool Appearances

Gareth Messenger

On 13 April 2008, Steven Gerrard made his 300th Premier League appearance for Liverpool. And he marked the occasion in style, scoring one goal and assisting another in a 3-1 win over Blackburn.

Born on Merseyside in 1980, Gerrard had been with Liverpool since joining them as a youth player in 1987. He became a professional in 1997 and made his first appearance in a 2-0 win over Blackburn in November 1998.

He became a regular starter in the 1999-2000 season, then won his first silverware the following season as the Reds claimed the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup. He then became team captain in October 2003.

His 300th appearance came at Anfield on this day in 2008, where the midfielder delivered the opening goal in the 60th minute, passing through two defenders and sending the ball through the legs of a third before putting it into the back of the net.

He helped double the lead 22 minutes later, providing a cross that was knocked home by striker Fernando Torres. Forward Andriy Voronin added a third in the 90th minute before Rovers got one back in stoppage time to end the day with a 3-1 Liverpool victory, although it will be remembered for Gerrard reaching the landmark.

Gerrard remained with Liverpool before joining LA Galaxy, reaching an eventual 710 appearances in all competitions, the third-highest behind Jamie Carragher and Ian Callaghan.

His debut came against Blackburn. His 300th league appearance came against Blackburn. Talk about things going full circle.

