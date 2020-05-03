Gareth Messenger

Did it cross the line? The never-ending question which forever leaves many in the world of football debating it.

For the player who matters most, even to this day, the ball did cross the line.

15 years ago ...but looks like today !!! Doesn't it ??⁣⁣#championsleague #semifinal #GhostGoal @LFC Thanks to .... ⁣⁣

Cast :⁣⁣

Joel as Milan Baros⁣⁣

Marko as John Terry⁣⁣

Leo as William Gallas⁣⁣

Luka As Petr Čech pic.twitter.com/W5lypIqdOF — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 3, 2020

A tense, tactical battle between Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and Rafa Benitez's Liverpool across two legs of the Champions League semi-final produced just one goal in 180 minutes - and even that may not have crossed the line.

Luis Garcia broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of the second leg at Anfield but no definitive camera angle could be found to prove whether or not William Gallas had hooked the bouncing ball clear before it had entirely crossed the line.

Mourinho, unsurprisingly, didn't take this well, brandishing the effort famously as a 'ghost goal' and, a little more confusingly, as: "It was a goal that came from the moon - from the Anfield stands."

To add to Chelsea's woes, and Liverpool's legacy, that goal booked them a Champions League final spot against AC Milan in Istanbul - and we all know what happened there.

It was the first of five straight years of Liverpool v Chelsea games in the Champions League as a bitter rivalry built up, and Jose Mourinho became the arch-enemy at Anfield.

It's perhaps the one goal that even 15 years later still haunts Jose Mourinho despite his trophy-laden managerial career - and many believe it wasn't even a goal in the first place.

I’m sure VAR would have had a say today.