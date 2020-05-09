English
Things to Do - May 9

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

Martina Hingis is the youngest ever winner of a grand slam. She won the Australian Open in 1997 at 16-years and 117-days old! 

News Update 

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has completed his mandatory military service and was an award winner in South Korea. Son returned to his homeland after the Premier League season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

On This Day 

On this day in 1990,  Sampdoria lifted their only European trophy. 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

Check This Out! 

More Wenger A-Z fun! Today the former Arsenal boss had his say on Steven Gerrard. 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

