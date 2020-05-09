Things to Do - May 9

Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

Martina Hingis is the youngest ever winner of a grand slam. She won the Australian Open in 1997 at 16-years and 117-days old!

News Update

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has completed his mandatory military service and was an award winner in South Korea. Son returned to his homeland after the Premier League season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On This Day

On this day in 1990, Sampdoria lifted their only European trophy.

The Daily Wrap

Check This Out!

More Wenger A-Z fun! Today the former Arsenal boss had his say on Steven Gerrard.

Gifted. Grafter. Goalscorer. A Liverpool great. 🔴



‘G’ is for Steven Gerrard.



Wenger on his impact in the 2005 Champions League final, his loyalty and whether he should have left Liverpool for more silverware.pic.twitter.com/KCXBFpXxC5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 7, 2020

Keys & Gray!

